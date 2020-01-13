UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BT.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 169 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).
Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 192.78 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.41.
BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
