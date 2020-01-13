UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BT.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 169 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 192.78 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.41.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

