Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,380 ($31.31) to GBX 2,290 ($30.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,138.89 ($28.14).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.26) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,084.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,076.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87.

In other news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

