Card Factory’s (CARD) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARD. Peel Hunt downgraded Card Factory to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Card Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 157 ($2.07).

LON CARD opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.59. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 92.65 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

In other news, insider Karen Hubbard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

