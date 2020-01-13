Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 1,625 ($21.38) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,485 ($19.53).

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,651.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,417.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,867 ($24.56).

In related news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total value of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

