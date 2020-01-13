Berenberg Bank Boosts Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 127

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centamin to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

CEY opened at GBX 125.45 ($1.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.27.

In other news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

