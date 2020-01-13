Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 79 ($1.04).

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON CIR opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.90 ($0.70).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.