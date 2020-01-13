Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 90.40

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNA. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 94.42 ($1.24).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 86.56 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.09.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

