Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 221.09 ($2.91).

CNE stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.64) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

