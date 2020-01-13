Diploma (LON:DPLM) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diploma to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diploma to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,568.57 ($20.63).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 1,961 ($25.80) on Friday. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,957.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,672.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Diploma will post 6496.9998453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

