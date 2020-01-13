Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Express reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

EXPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Express by 40.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Express has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

