Brokerages Anticipate Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.23. Brink’s reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after buying an additional 104,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,427,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,769,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period.

NYSE BCO opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.54. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

