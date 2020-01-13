Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,070 ($14.08) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 930 ($12.23).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.50) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 633 ($8.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,052.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 910.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

