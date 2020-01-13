Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Jan 13th, 2020

UBS Group downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,070 ($14.08) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 930 ($12.23).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.50) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 633 ($8.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,052.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 910.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

