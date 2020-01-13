DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,037.56 ($105.73).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,514 ($85.69) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,509.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,824.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 6,110 ($80.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

