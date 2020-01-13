easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,546 ($20.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. Commerzbank raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of easyJet to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,310.76 ($17.24).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,488.65 ($19.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,394.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,156.74. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

