Diageo’s (DGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,570 ($46.96) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,247.12 ($42.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,157.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,274.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

