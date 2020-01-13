Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Diploma (LON:DPLM) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPLM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,568.57 ($20.63).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,961 ($25.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,957.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,672.73.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Diploma will post 6496.9998453 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

