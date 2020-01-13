Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $221,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

