Insider Buying: Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK) Insider Buys A$46,240.00 in Stock

Brockman Mining Ltd (ASX:BCK) insider Kwai Hoi acquired 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,240.00 ($32,794.33).

Kwai Hoi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brockman Mining alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Kwai Hoi purchased 1,904,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$293,216.00 ($207,954.61).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.03. Brockman Mining Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore projects in Western Australia. It also engages in the exploitation, processing, and sales of copper ore concentrates and other mineral ore products in the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Brockman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brockman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.