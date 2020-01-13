Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $60,376.12 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $60,376.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,241,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,656,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. Legacy Housing Corp has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $372.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 126,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

