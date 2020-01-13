Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 625 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $55.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $254,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

