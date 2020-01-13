Insider Selling: SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $76,554.00 in Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.92 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after buying an additional 551,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.
SYSCO Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
