Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $59,312.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

