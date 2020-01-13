Analysts Expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). FTS International posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTSI. Citigroup reduced their price target on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. FTS International has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

