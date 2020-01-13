Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Insider Buys $48,960.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00.
Shares of EFR opened at $13.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
