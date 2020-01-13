Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Insider Buys $48,960.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00.

Shares of EFR opened at $13.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

