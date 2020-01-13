Insider Selling: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) CFO Sells $30,186.00 in Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $547.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

