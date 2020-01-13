B. Riley Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $75.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.74.

NYSE:CMA opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comerica by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

