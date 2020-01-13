Cowen Begins Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.02.

CMI opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.59. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

