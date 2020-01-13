China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Online Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.