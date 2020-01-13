Cott (NYSE:COT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

Shares of COT stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cott has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cott by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cott by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

