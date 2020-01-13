Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Care.com alerts:

CRCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Care.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CRCM stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $496.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Care.com has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 3,299.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,007,680 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Care.com during the third quarter worth about $8,311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 33.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Care.com (CRCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.