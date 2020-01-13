Coty (NYSE:COTY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coty’s shares have lagged the industry in the last three months. The company’s Consumer Beauty segment has been posting soft organic sales for a while now. The segment continued to be under pressure in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, wherein revenues dropped 13.5% while LFL sales declined 9.7%. Results were hurt by declines in Younique, which was divested on September, 2019. Nevertheless, the company is focused on reiving Consumer Beauty segment as part of its transformation plans. Moreover, Coty is gaining from its turnaround plans and Luxury unit, which was strong in first-quarter fiscal 2020. During the quarter, the Luxury unit gained from growth in ALMEA and Europe regions, along with strength in the fragrance category. Also, the company’s operating margin continued benefiting from enhanced gross margin and fixed cost control.”

Get Coty alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.64.

COTY opened at $10.60 on Friday. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.