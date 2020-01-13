Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $8.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of ESTE opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $390.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 516.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

