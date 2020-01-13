CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra lowered CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.05 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.