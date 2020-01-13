DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.21.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after buying an additional 4,785,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

