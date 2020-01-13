Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of ETN opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42. Eaton has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after buying an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

