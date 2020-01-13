Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $70.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.