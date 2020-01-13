Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.