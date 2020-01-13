e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,709,258 shares of company stock valued at $58,674,937 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $28,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.