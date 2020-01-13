Wells Fargo & Co Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $18.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. EQT has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EQT by 1,246.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.