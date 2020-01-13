UBS Group Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $176.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.38.

DHR stock opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. Danaher has a 52 week low of $103.98 and a 52 week high of $158.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Danaher by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

