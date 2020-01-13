New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) PT Raised to $155.00 at Macquarie

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.12.

NYSE:EDU opened at $131.12 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

