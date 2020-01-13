Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.40). Equities analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

