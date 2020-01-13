Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.40). Equities analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.
