PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on PREMIER FOODS P/ADR in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PRRFY opened at $2.31 on Monday. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $398.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.20.

