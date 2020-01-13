Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

LOOP stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $414.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.47. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

