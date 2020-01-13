Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

MFIN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

