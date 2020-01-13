M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MHO. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 662.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 545.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 61,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 22.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 115.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

