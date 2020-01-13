ValuEngine Downgrades Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $28.72 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

