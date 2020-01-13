Enquest (LON:ENQ) PT Raised to GBX 40

Enquest (LON:ENQ) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

ENQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Enquest to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enquest to a sector performer rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 24 ($0.32) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 26.80 ($0.35).

Get Enquest alerts:

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.70. Enquest has a 52-week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.42 ($0.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01.

In other Enquest news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 156,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £28,213.92 ($37,113.81). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,253,413 shares of company stock valued at $61,513,064.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.