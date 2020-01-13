Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Consort Medical to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

LON:CSRT opened at GBX 1,030.20 ($13.55) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 839.18. Consort Medical has a 52 week low of GBX 702 ($9.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,075 ($14.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.98 million and a P/E ratio of 130.41.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

