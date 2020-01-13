Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

DBD stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,600 shares of company stock worth $498,304 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 76.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 136,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

